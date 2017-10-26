Tickets Still Available for Lowndes-Colquitt Game

Press Release:

On Friday October 27 the Vikings will host Colquitt County Packers in Region 1-AAAAAAA game. This is the final regular season game of the season. With a victory the Vikings would claim the Region 1-7A championship. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at Martin Stadium.

Tickets still remain and are on sale at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building Annex on Norman Drive. The ticket office will be open from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday.

All tickets are $8 each for reserved seats.