Thunder Over South Georgia Air and Space Expo Schedule

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host Thunder Over South Georgia Air and Space Expo, 9 a.m. October 28 and 29, 2017. Free admission.

The schedule is below and subject to change:

11:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony featuring the Wings of Blue and Steen Skybolt

11:47 a.m. – Interstate Comedy Act

12:00 p.m. – “Homewrecker” Jet Truck

12:10 p.m. – T-6 Texan Aerobatic Demonstration

12:23 p.m. – MiG-17 Aerobatic Demonstration

12:36 p.m. – Pacific Theater Aerial Demonstration

12:49 p.m. – Combat Search and Rescue Demonstration

1:16 p.m. – Steen Skybolt

1:29 p.m. – P-51 Mustang Aerial Demonstration

1:42 p.m. – Interstate Comedy Act

2:16 p.m. – A-10 Heritage Flight Demonstration Team

2:27 p.m. – MX-2 Aerobatic Demonstration

2:40 p.m. – “Homewrecker” Jet Truck races MX-2

2:50 p.m. – Interstate Comedy Act

3:00 p.m. – United States Air Force Thunderbirds