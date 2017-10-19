Thunder Over South Georgia Air and Space Expo Schedule
Moody Air Force Base Press Release:
MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host Thunder Over South Georgia Air and Space Expo, 9 a.m. October 28 and 29, 2017. Free admission.
The schedule is below and subject to change:
11:30 a.m. – Opening Ceremony featuring the Wings of Blue and Steen Skybolt
11:47 a.m. – Interstate Comedy Act
12:00 p.m. – “Homewrecker” Jet Truck
12:10 p.m. – T-6 Texan Aerobatic Demonstration
12:23 p.m. – MiG-17 Aerobatic Demonstration
12:36 p.m. – Pacific Theater Aerial Demonstration
12:49 p.m. – Combat Search and Rescue Demonstration
1:16 p.m. – Steen Skybolt
1:29 p.m. – P-51 Mustang Aerial Demonstration
1:42 p.m. – Interstate Comedy Act
2:16 p.m. – A-10 Heritage Flight Demonstration Team
2:27 p.m. – MX-2 Aerobatic Demonstration
2:40 p.m. – “Homewrecker” Jet Truck races MX-2
2:50 p.m. – Interstate Comedy Act
3:00 p.m. – United States Air Force Thunderbirds