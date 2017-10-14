The Starbucks Training Program – Why it is So Good!

Curt Fowler | Fowler & Company

“Excellence is an art won by training and habituation. We do not act rightly

because we have virtue or excellence, but we rather have those because we

have acted rightly. We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an

act but a habit.”

-Aristotle

Starbucks has been very successful. The Starbucks Training Program is one

of the key reasons why. Below are a few facts:

 Starbucks has grown by an average of two stores per day for the last 27

years,

 Starbucks plans to add 1,000 stores in China alone next year,

 Starbucks spends more on employee healthcare than coffee beans,

and…

 Starbucks’ stock is worth over 23x what it sold for in 1992.

They’ve done good, real good!

Why? Great people and the amazing Starbucks Training Program!

(Starbucks also helps their baristas respond well to angry customers by

training them in Emotional Intelligence. Learn more about how they do it here.)

Keep reading to find out how Starbucks trains its partners to deliver an

amazing experience every time.

From the beginning, Starbucks recognized the value of the customer

experience.

Without a great experience, why would anyone pay that much for coffee?

That experience is provided every day by its more than 200,000 employees

(Starbucks calls them partners).

How does Starbucks ensure an excellent experience every time a customer

interacts with one of their partners?

Great people & an incredible training program!

Below are some of the highlights of the Starbucks training program that occur

within the first 4 weeks of a new employee’s tenure. Know that their training is

always changing, always evolving and always improving.

First Shift with a Store Manager or Learning Coach

New partners are never given the opportunity to make mistakes when they are

new to their job. They are always with a store manager or a learning coach as

they learn the ropes.

Starbucks follows a Tell, Show, Do process. Tell is what baristas learn in the

training. Show is when the Learning Coach shows them exactly how to do

something and Do is when the barista did the action with the coach watching

to assist, train and praise.

Are all your new employees given a coach?

24 Hours of Classroom Learning

Known as the “Starbucks Experience” class this training includes an overview

of the company’s history and culture and Starbucks’ strong social

responsibility programs. Then new partners are introduced to the coffee itself,

where it is grown, how it is harvested and roasted and how Starbucks treats

its farmers.

Starbucks new partners know from the beginning that they are not just

working for another corporate giant focused solely on the bottom line. They

know they are working for something bigger, an organization that gives back.

This training includes self-guided booklets (like we all use), but the Learning

Coach always checks in with the new partner at the end of each module.

Training Program Tools to Keep it Fun

Starbucks uses tools like “Drink Dice” that trainees roll and the dice come up

with a size, iced or hot, a beverage, a syrup, decaf or regular and the new

barista would have to figure out how to write, say (Starbucks has their own

language) and make that particular combination.

Cappuccino Training Cups are used to help baristas learn how to pour the

perfect cappuccino and latte. By putting a shot of raspberry syrup in the

bottom of the milk tumbler (used for steaming the milk), the milk is tinted pink

when poured. The perfect cappuccino is fifty/fifty milk and foam. This tool

allowed baristas to practice their pours to perfection with visual reinforcement.

Green Apron Book – a small booklet meant to fit in the pocket of a barista’s

apron. It outlines the Five Ways of Being (Be Genuine, Be Considerate, Be

Welcoming, Be Knowledgeable and Be Involved). The outline for Customer

Service is Connect, Discover and Respond.

At the end of all the training, the new baristas must pass a certification exam

on what they learned. Training continues throughout a partner’s career for

each step up the ladder in the organization.

One of the coolest things I’ve learned about Starbucks training is how they

teach Emotional Intelligence. We’ve covered that in another blog.

How can you take these lessons and implement them in your organization, in

how you onboard new partners and how you train?

What great tips/tools do you use now that others could learn from? Please put

those tips in the comment box below.

Thank you for being a part of our values driven community!

“Fowler & Company is not affiliated with, authorized, endorsed or sponsored

by the Starbucks Corporation or any of its affiliates. All views expressed are

solely those of Fowler & Company.”