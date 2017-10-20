The Neeman Piano Duo Performs Oct. 24 at VSU

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — The Department of Music at Valdosta State University will present Dr. Stephanie Neeman and The Neeman Piano Duo live in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in Whitehead Auditorium. Admission is free of charge and open to students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university.

An assistant professor of piano at VSU, Dr. Stephanie Neeman is an active international performer and educator who has taught masterclasses and performed in various venues throughout the world. She has won virtually every major piano competition in Indonesia, including first prize in the prestigious Yamaha National Piano Competition when she was only 6 years old, making her the youngest winner ever. She won first prizes in the Empire State International Piano Competition and the Lillian Fuchs Chamber Music Competition. She was also a top prizewinner for best interpretation and outstanding performance of Franz Liszt at the Liszt-Garrison International Piano Competition in the United States.

Dr. Stephanie Neeman earned a Bachelor of Music and a Master of Music from the Manhattan School of Music and a Doctor of Musical Arts from the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati. She is head of the piano department at Elly Lim Music Studio (ELMS), a conservatory of music in Jakarta, Indonesia. She is in demand as an adjudicator and is the author of an advice column for STACCATO, a monthly music education magazine in Indonesia. She maintains an active piano duo — The Neeman Piano Duo — with her husband, Dr. Edward Neeman.

Dr. Edward Neeman is a versatile performer, teacher, and academic with a wide-ranging and multifaceted musical career. He is a composer and a passionate advocate for the music of “our time.” He has premiered works by a number of composers and performs regularly with new music groups. He earned a Bachelor of Music from the Australian National University, a Master of Music from the Manhattan School of Music, an Artist Diploma from the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati, and a Doctor of Musical Arts from The Juilliard School. He regularly gives masterclasses and serves as a jury member for piano competitions and festivals around the world. He is on the faculty of South Georgia State College and at ELMS in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Whitehead Auditorium is located on the first floor of VSU’s Fine Arts Building, at the intersection of Brookwood Drive and Oak Street.

The Department of Music presents over 200 musical performances for the public each year and is a fully accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Music. It strives to provide the South Georgia community with artistic experiences of lasting value.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/music/

http://www.edwardneeman.com/index.html

http://stephaniepianist.com/HOME.html