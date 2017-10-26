“The Lost Carnival” Returns to Hahira

Hahira – Those passing through Hahira on Halloween can stop by “The Lost Carnival” for a haunting experience.

This display is free to the public and provides plenty of tricks as guests are invited to explore the haunted carnival grounds.

The Lost Carnival, put on by Carl’s Yard Displays, is located at 112 North Owens Street in Hahira.

More Information: Facebook.com/CarlsYardDisplays

