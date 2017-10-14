The Haunted Trail Returns to VSU

Valdosta State University Press Release:

VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 27-29 at the Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences Challenge Course.

Due to the intense nature of this experience, only teenagers and adults 13 years of age and older will be allowed to participate.

Admission is $8 per person at The Haunted Trail entrance on event nights. Discounted admission is available as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 19 , is Greek Night at The Haunted Trail. Any visitors wearing their Greek organization’s letters will receive a $3 discount.

Friday, Oct. 20 , is Blazer Pride Night at The Haunted Trail. Any visitors wearing their favorite VSU Blazer gear will receive a $3 discount.

Friday, Oct. 27 , is High School Night at The Haunted Trail. High school students with a valid school identification card will receive a $3 discount.

Saturday, Oct. 28 , is Costume Night at The Haunted Trail. Any visitors wearing a Halloween costume will receive a $3 discount.

An annual Blazer Nation tradition, the Haunted Trail helps provide funding for Campus Recreation students interested in representing VSU at regional and national conferences. It also helps support future events offered through the Student Recreation Center.

The Haunted Trail is staffed by VSU student volunteers who are committed to making the Halloween season a memorable one for every member of Blazer Nation. This includes students, faculty, staff, alumni, retirees, and friends of the university.

The Haunted Trail experience lasts about 30 to 35 minutes.

VSU’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences is located behind the Student Recreation Center at 1300 Sustella Ave.

Contact Chelsea Wells Holcombe, coordinator for fitness and wellness promotions with VSU Campus Recreation, at (229) 333-5898 or cwells@valdosta.edu to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/student/rec-wellness/campus-recreation/welcome.php