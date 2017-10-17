Teenage Ventriloquist to Make Professional Debut

Press Release:

Valdosta – Good Sport Productions has announced the upcoming performance by singing ventriloquist Cole Tucker on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Mathis Auditorium in Valdosta.

The family friendly show starts at 7:00 pm. Cole Tucker is a student at Lowndes County High School and has performed at retirement homes, festivals, and other events around the South. Now he is making his professional debut with his first full-length show featuring some of his favorite puppets right here in the community where it all began.

In recognition of National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness month, Cole Tucker will be donating a portion of the proceeds from each ticket to Alzheimer’s Caregivers Time Out of Valdosta.

“I am so glad to be able to kick off this new chapter in my career as a ventriloquist here in front of my friends and family”, said Cole Tucker, “but most of all, I am excited to be able to give back to the community through this performance”. Tickets are available in Valdosta at the Southeastern Credit Union branches and at ACTO as well as the following locations in Hahira: Citizens Community Bank, All About You Salon and Day Spa, and Monkey Britches Boutique.

Tickets are also available online at www.coletuckerventriloquist.com.