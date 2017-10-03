Teen Killed in Suwannee County Crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a young woman has died in a crash in Suwannee County.

Troopers have identified the victim as Amber Bradford, 18, of Live Oak.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of State Road 51 and County Road 250.

According to the crash report, Bradford was driving in a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and attempted to make a left turn out of a parking lot onto SR 51.

Troopers say Bradford did not see an oncoming semi-truck and pulled out in front of it. The semi-truck crashed into the left side of the Jeep.

Bradford was taken to the hospital but passed away from her injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

(WCTV Eye Witness News)

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor