Teen indicted on murder charges in slaying of Tallahassee mother & daughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — A Leon County grand jury has just returned a pair of first degree murder indictments against 19-year-old Malik Wade.

Wade is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Rosario Sanchez and her mother Paula Portillo at their home on Mastic Lane in September.

Prosecutor John Hutchins says Wade was also indicted for kidnapping and child neglect. Hutchins says Wade killed the women and left his and Sanchez’s two year old daughter at the crime scene.

