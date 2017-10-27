Stephanie Burnham Received 2017 GATE Distinguished Clinician in Teacher Education Award

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Congratulations to Dewar Elementary School’s 4th-grade teacher Stephanie Burnham for being selected to receive the 2017 GATE Distinguished Clinician in Teacher Education award. The Georgia Association of Teacher Educators (GATE) award recognizes school-based teacher educators whose teaching and mentoring excellence merit special recognition. Stephanie Burnham was honored at the awards luncheon held at the Lake Blackshear Resort and Golf Club in Cordele where she received a monetary stipend, a year’s membership in GATE, and a plaque.