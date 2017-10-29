Southside Recreation Center to Celebrate 53 Years

Press Release:

Southside Recreation Center will host its 53rd annual Founders Day Banquet on November 12, 2017 at 6:00pm at Mathis City Auditorium. Please join us to celebrate 53 years of providing behavioral guidance through education and recreation to the youth in our community.

Our theme is “I AM SOUTHSIDE REC”. The attire for the event is semi-formal; the colors are Royal Blue, White, and Gold.

Tickets are $25.00 each and available for purchase from any board member or at the following locations:

V Town Music and More

2019 North Ashley Street

Fruity Bouquets

430 East Park Avenue

Southside Recreation Center

604 South Oak Street

If your organization would like to sponsor a table or purchase an ad in the souvenir program booklet, contact Rachel Bradley at (229) 242-6764 or (229) 630-7252.

All current and former students, board members, and supporters are encouraged to attend and be a part of the affair.