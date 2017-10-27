South Georgia PRSA to Host Annual Dinner on Nov. 8

PRSA Press Release:

The Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) South Georgia Chapter will host its 2017 Annual Dinner at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta.

The featured speaker is Susan Hale, APR, media relations manager for Fulton County Schools in Atlanta. Hale serves as the school district’s lead communicator to the news media and specializes in providing public relation support and counsel to school and district leaders.

Hale’s presentation “Our Brand is Crisis: Tips for Communicating During Tough Times,” will focus on how transparency of leadership, strong protocols for internal and external communication, and relationship-building can be beneficial in managing a crisis situation.

Tickets are $35 per person and must be purchased by Nov. 6. The dinner is open to professionals responsible for public relations, strategic communication, marketing, media relations, social media and web content, event planning, fundraising, multimedia production, and employee relations.

The dinner is sponsored by South Georgia Business + Culture Magazine, Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce, Valdosta CEO, South Georgia Medical Center, U.S. Press, and Gandy Printing.

For more information, contact Thressea Boyd, South Georgia PRSA President at Thressea@thboydcomm.com or SouthGeorgiaPRSA@gmail.com.

About Susan Hale, APR

Susan Hale earned a bachelor degree in mass communication from the University of West Georgia and a master’s degree in communication from Georgia State University, where her thesis focused on the psychological effects of communicating in a crisis. She is the recipient of approximately 30 state, regional, and national awards recognizing excellence in communication.

Hale holds the prestigious credential Accredited in Public Relations (APR), which is the public relations industry’s top credential for practitioners who have demonstrated broad knowledge, competence, experience, ethical behavior, and professional judgment.

About PRSA South Georgia Chapter

PRSA South Georgia Chapter was established in September 2016 to serve members from Valdosta, Moultrie, Thomasville, Albany, Tifton, Waycross, and surrounding communities. Benefits of joining the chapter include monthly networking events and professional development presentations, as well as collaboration with public relation professionals and access to national accreditation in the field. www.prsa.org/network/Chapters/Minisites/display/145/South_Georgia_Chapter

