Skillet Festival Returns Saturday Oct. 21

Source: www.skilletfest.com

Quitman – The Brooks County Skillet Festival is hosted each year on the third Saturday in October.

The Festival is organized and planned each year by Destination Brooks, a group of dedicated volunteers that love supporting the Brooks County community. The Skillet Festival is also backed by the local Chamber of Commerce, the City of Quitman, Brooks County, and the State of Georgia making it a truly involved community event.

The event started in 2011 as a community event to draw visitors into Quitman not only to spent a Saturday morning checking out local vendors and cuisine, but to encourage folks to stop and shop our local downtown stores.

Over the years, the event has grown and added different events, including the Cast Iron 5k, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club, the Quilt Show, and most recently, war re-enactments and exhibits.

The Brooks County Courthouse is located at 100 Screven Street, Quitman, Georgia 31643.

October 21, 2017 Schedule

7:15 a.m.-7:45 a.m.: Zumba Warm-Up with Southern Sky Fitness

8 a.m.-9 a.m.: Cast Iron 5K

9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Patchwork Harvest Quilt Show

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Brooks County Skillet Festival

9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Downtown Cast Iron Cash Promotion

9 a.m.-9:30 a.m.-Event Kick-Off

9:30 a.m.-10:15 a.m.: SweetE’s Dance Performance

10:15 a.m.-11 a.m.: Fashion Show

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: JCS Clogging Team

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.: Dog Show

1 p.m.-2 p.m.: Skillet Toss

1 p.m.-4 p.m.: Mainstream Band

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: “Skillet Festival Rocks” Rock Painting

3 p.m.-3:30 p.m.: Cast Iron Children’s Parade

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor