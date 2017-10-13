Sewer Blockage Results in Minor Spill

Valdosta City Press Release:

At approximately 12:01 p.m. on October 12th, 2017, the City of Valdosta Utilities Department staff responded to call concerning a sanitary sewer spill at the 400 block of Connell Road.

City staff removed a blockage from the sewer line that caused approximately 3,475 gallons of sewer to spill into a storm drain that drains into Two Mile Branch. The blockage was caused by a buildup of debris accumulated inside the sewer line. Once the blockage was removed, the storm water drain and its discharge point into the stream was cleaned and disinfected. Staff immediately began monitoring and testing the impacted area.

Although the level of potential contamination to the creek is minimal, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water adjacent to the 400 block of Connell Road for the next seven days. All appropriate regulatory and public health agencies have been notified, and warning signs have been posted at that location. The city continues to encourage all customers to properly maintain their system and to adhere to the Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) Ordinance as it pertains to discharge into the city’s municipal sewer system.

Individuals with questions should contact Environmental Manager Scott Fowler at 229-259-3592 or by email at sfowler@valdostacity.com .