Senator Ellis Black Visits Clyattville Elementary

Lowndes County Schools Release:

CLYATTVILLE – Clyattville Elementary received a visit from State Senator Ellis Black in recognition of Georgia Pre-K Week. Georgia Pre-K Week is a celebration of Georgia’s Pre-K and other quality early education centers in Georgia. The goal of Pre-K Week is to increase support for quality early education in Georgia by providing state and local leaders with a firsthand experience of quality early learning. Now in its seventh year, three out of every four current state legislators have participated in Pre-K Week as well as countless other state and local leaders.