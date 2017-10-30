Second Harvest Hosts Make A Difference Day 2017

Second Harvest Press Release:

Second Harvest of South Georgia held its annual Make a Difference Day on Saturday, October 28, at its Valdosta and Albany branches. For more than two decades, the Points of Light Foundation has sponsored this national day of community service that connects people with opportunities to serve. Just as it has in years past, the food bank hosted hundreds of volunteers to give community members to participate in a nationwide event with a local impact.

Volunteers who took part in this day of hard but very rewarding work will have a direct, positive effect on the lives of families, children and senior citizens across our area. 1 in 4 people in our area struggle with hunger on a daily basis, including 1 in 3 children. Participants packed nearly 750 food boxes to give to those in need at the food bank’s Thanksgiving for Thousands event. They also helped sort 2 truckloads of canned goods for the food bank programs, as well as a truckload of disaster relief supplies. Over 400 people joined in the event at the two branches; volunteers included groups from Valdosta State University, Valdosta City Schools, Lowndes County Schools, local businesses and churches among others.

“We are exceedingly grateful the hundreds of folks who give up their Saturday morning to pitch in and help us fight hunger,” said Second Harvest Chief Executive Officer Frank Richards. “Make a Difference Day is an event we look forward to every year!”

Volunteers are an essential part of the food bank’s operations, helping the small staff accomplish its enormous workload. Second Harvest operates four branches and serves a 30 county region in South Georgia. Last year, the organization distributed 20 million pounds of food last year through its network of 450 partner agencies and a variety of programs. Second Harvest is the largest rural food bank in Georgia.

For more information on Second Harvest of South Georgia and its programs or events, visit at www.FeedingSGA.org or call (229) 244-2678.