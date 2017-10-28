Rome Receives Two Awards from GSPRA

Barbara Jacoby (GSPRA President) and LaVerne Rome

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

The Georgia School Public Relations Association (GSPRA) recognizes school Public Relations professionals who exhibit exceptional communications skills by producing outstanding publications. The goal is to “provide recognition and professional support for those who do great work in communicating with parents, staff, the media, community members, and business partners.”

During this year’s publication contest with over 160 entries, Lowndes County Schools submitted two entries and won two awards, one of which was a “Gold Award of Excellence” and the other a “Silver Award of Merit.”

The “One Lowndes” magazine was submitted by LaVerne Rome, director of public relations for Lowndes County Schools, in the Special Purpose Publication Category. She was awarded the Gold Award of Excellence for the publication. The judges provided comments and feedback for each of the submissions and of this particular entry they said, “Your publication received a 104 overall score because no one did the same level of research of community building to create a campaign. No one felt left out of this treasure honoring 50 years of history at LHS. Congrats!”

The second submission was the Lowndes County Schools Student & Parent Handbook, in the Handbook Category, and she received the Silver Award of Merit for this submission. The judges’ comments and feedback for this entry included, “This Handbook contains lots of useful information and I especially like the list of student clubs and activities – parents should appreciate this information. Good use of pictures to break up the text.”

“I am very proud of the awards received in both categories,” said Rome. Rome went on to say these efforts were made possible by the assistance of Geraldine Herring, an editor of One Lowndes Magazine, as well as Lauren Tutor for her helpful input, and Ashleigh Kenny, who provided assistance with the Student & Parent Handbook.