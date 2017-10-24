Red Cross Kicks Off Holidays For Heroes Campaign

American Red Cross Press Release:

Valdosta – While many Georgians will celebrate with loved ones during the holiday season, some will be missing family members who are deployed or convalescing in veterans’ medical facilities, nursing homes and military hospitals. The American Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program is a way for the public to send words of inspiration, thanks and encouragement to our military heroes.

“This marks the eleventh year of the Red Cross Holidays for Heroes program and our goal is to raise its profile and broaden its reach,” said Terri Jenkins, Executive Director of the Red Cross of South Georgia. “We’re inviting all Georgians to give something that truly means something by sharing their appreciation for our military families with words of holiday cheer sent through the Red Cross.”

Since 2006, with the help of the public, the American Red Cross has collected millions cards for members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families during the holiday season. All holiday cards mailed by the public this year will be screened, sorted and distributed by volunteers in local communities, across the nation and around the world.

Holiday Mail for Heroes Guidelines

-Holiday cards should be addressed to “Dear Service Member, Veteran, or Military Family” because those cards can be shared with anyone in the military community.

-Avoid buying or making cards with glitter – glitter can actually aggravate health issues for the wounded or ill

-Items like letters, photos or gift cards won’t make it through the screening and sorting process please don’t send anything but the card itself.

-If you want to send a large quantity of cards, skip the individual envelopes and place your cards in a big mailing envelope or flat-rate postal shipping box.

-All cards must be postmarked no later than Friday, December 1st, 2017.

-Mail Cards (postage required) to:

American Red Cross of South Georgia

509 N. Patterson St.

Valdosta, GA 31601

-You can drop cards off at our Valdosta Operations Office located at 509 N. Patterson St., Suite 201 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, our phone number is 229-242- 7404.

-The public is invited to share photos and videos of card signing efforts or send holiday greetings for troops by using the hashtag #HolidayMail on your Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.