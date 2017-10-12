Pink Party to Celebrate Breast Cancer Survivors
Valdosta – South Georgia Medical Center’s Pearlman Comprehensive Cancer Center will host its annual Pink Party 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 14 .
This party serves as a celebration of breast cancer survivors with light refreshments and a survivor’s fashion show. SGMC also provides information on coping with stress as a breast cancer survivor.
This year’s party is co-sponsored by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
For survivors interested in participating in the fashion show, call (229) 630-2683.
To RSVP, call (229) 259-4616.
All guests are encouraged to wear their favorite pink hat.