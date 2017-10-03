Pinevale Elementary to Participate in Walk to School Day

VALDOSTA – Pinevale Elementary School will participate in Walk to School Day October 4.

Walk to School Day, started in 1997, is an annual event where students across the globe walk or bike to school on the same day. It not only celebrates the health benefits of walking or biking to school, but also serves as a promotion of year-round safe routes for students.

Participants will meet at VLPRA’s Mildred Hunter Center 7:00 a.m. to begin the walk by 7:10 a.m ., according to Valdosta City Schools Director of Public Relations Jennifer Steedley.

Members of the community are welcome to attend, Steedley said.

