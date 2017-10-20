Orionid meteor shower to peak October 21

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The Orionid meteor shower will peak overnight from October 20 to 21. The peak viewing time will be a few hours before dawn.

The meteor shower is caused by the earth’s orbit crossing a path of debris left behind by Halley’s comet.

The Orionid meteor shower is expected to average around 20 meteors an hour. According to NASA, the meteors move around 41 miles per second.

The best viewing conditions would be somewhere far from city lights or other light pollution. The moon is going to be slightly past a new moon, keeping the reflection of light in the night sky to a minimum.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation they seem to appear from in the night sky.

The find the Orionid meteor shower, go out and look towards the southwest sky. The constellation Orion can be identified by bright stars, including the stars Betelgeuse and Bellatrix.

Skies will be mostly clear into early October 21. Temperatures before dawn will be in the mid-60s for most North Florida counties and in the low 60s in South Georgia.

