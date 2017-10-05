Officer shoots and kills man in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Thomas County.

GBI says around 7:11 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas County 911 got a report of a man walking along County Line Road with a gun.

Responding deputies say the man was talking irrationally and carrying a pistol. GBI says the officers made several attempts to deescalate the situation, asking the man to drop the gun, but he refused and kept walking.

The Thomasville/Thomas County SWAT team was called in. The team shot at the man with a non-lethal bean bag, but it didn’t work.

That’s when GBI says the man pointed his pistol at SWAT officers, and an officer shot and killed him.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the man killed until next of kin are notified. The GBI will perform an autopsy.

This marks the second fatal shooting by law enforcement in Thomas County in the last three months. In August, 37-year-old Herbert Gilbert was shot and killed by a Thomas County Drug Agent as officials were attempting to execute a search warrant. The case remains under investigation.

SOURCE: WCTV Eyewitness News