October Events in Downtown Valdosta

Looking for something to do throughout the month of October? Downtown Valdosta has you covered.

Alice @ Wonderland

3 p.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 8

Dosta Playhouse

122 N. Ashley St.

Tickets: Call (229)24-STAGE or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com

Happy Hour at Jessie’s

3 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 13

Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering

205 N. Ashley St.

Live Music by Luke Ferguson

6 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 13

306 North

306 N. Patterson St.

Downtown Valdosta Farm Days

9 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 14

100 E. Valley St.

EBT, Credit and Debit Accepted

Second Saturday Crafternoon

2 p.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 14

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

Beetlejuice on the Big Screen

7 p.m. Oct. 14

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

$7 admission, all ages

Cigar Event and Component Testing

5 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 17

Stogies Downtown

101 S. Patterson St.

Wine Wednesday

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Oct. 18

Birdie’s Market and Catering

206 N. Patterson St.

Pub Theology

7 p.m. Oct. 18

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

New topics monthly

Happy Hour at Jessie’s

3 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 20

Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering

205 N. Ashley St.

Fall Tree Canvas Painting Party

6 p.m.-8 p.m., Oct. 20

Cottonwood Market & Boutique

123 N. Ashley St.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/painting-party-fall-tree-canvas-tickets-38014225572?aff=efbeventtix

Boards & Beers

6 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 20

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

Play classic board games or bring your own game.

Live Music by David Griffin

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Oct. 20

Steel Magnolias

132 N. Patterson St.

Live Music by Lazy Lightning

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Oct. 21

Steel Magnolias

132 N. Patterson St.

The Witch on the Big Screen

7 p.m., Oct. 21

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

Movie is rated R; $7 admission

Screening of the French horror film Martyrs

7 p.m., Oct. 24

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

A joint event with VSU’s French club; film is rated R.

Wine Wednesday

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Oct. 25

Birdie’s Market and Catering

206 N. Patterson St.

Happy Hour at Jessie’s

3 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 27

Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering

205 N. Ashley St.

Witchy Brews Beer & Wine Tasting

7 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 27

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

Tickets are $20 and available in advance only.

Plein Air Art Contest

8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Oct. 28

100 E. Valley Street

Any drawing and/or painting media welcome. Artist must bring all supplies including an easel/work surface. Artists may sit anywhere in sight of the market and paint any scene/subject they choose from life. Painting from a photograph is prohibited. Prize will be awarded to winner at 11:30 am.

Downtown Valdosta Farm Days

9 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 28

100 E. Valley St.

EBT, Credit and Debit Accepted

Halloween Rock Painting Party

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 28

Home of 10,000 Picture Frames

124 N. Patterson St.

All rocks, paints and supplies provided.

Hocus Pocus on the Big Screen

5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Oct. 28

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

$5 admission

Halloween Costume Party

9 p.m.-Midnight, Oct. 28

Red Door Records

The yearly theme is to come dressed as an album cover but all costumes are welcome.

Family Friendly Costume Party

5 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 31

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

Nosferatu on the Big Screen

7 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 31

Red Door Records

133 N. Patterson St.

More Information: Valdosta Main Street

