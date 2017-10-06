October Events in Downtown Valdosta
Looking for something to do throughout the month of October? Downtown Valdosta has you covered.
Alice @ Wonderland
3 p.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 8
Dosta Playhouse
122 N. Ashley St.
Tickets: Call (229)24-STAGE or visit theatreguildvaldosta.com
Happy Hour at Jessie’s
3 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 13
Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering
205 N. Ashley St.
Live Music by Luke Ferguson
6 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 13
306 North
306 N. Patterson St.
Downtown Valdosta Farm Days
9 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 14
100 E. Valley St.
EBT, Credit and Debit Accepted
Second Saturday Crafternoon
2 p.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 14
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
Beetlejuice on the Big Screen
7 p.m. Oct. 14
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
$7 admission, all ages
Cigar Event and Component Testing
5 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 17
Stogies Downtown
101 S. Patterson St.
Wine Wednesday
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Oct. 18
Birdie’s Market and Catering
206 N. Patterson St.
Pub Theology
7 p.m. Oct. 18
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
New topics monthly
Happy Hour at Jessie’s
3 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 20
Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering
205 N. Ashley St.
Fall Tree Canvas Painting Party
6 p.m.-8 p.m., Oct. 20
Cottonwood Market & Boutique
123 N. Ashley St.
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/painting-party-fall-tree-canvas-tickets-38014225572?aff=efbeventtix
Boards & Beers
6 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 20
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
Play classic board games or bring your own game.
Live Music by David Griffin
6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Oct. 20
Steel Magnolias
132 N. Patterson St.
Live Music by Lazy Lightning
6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Oct. 21
Steel Magnolias
132 N. Patterson St.
The Witch on the Big Screen
7 p.m., Oct. 21
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
Movie is rated R; $7 admission
Screening of the French horror film Martyrs
7 p.m., Oct. 24
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
A joint event with VSU’s French club; film is rated R.
Wine Wednesday
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Oct. 25
Birdie’s Market and Catering
206 N. Patterson St.
Happy Hour at Jessie’s
3 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 27
Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering
205 N. Ashley St.
Witchy Brews Beer & Wine Tasting
7 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 27
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
Tickets are $20 and available in advance only.
Plein Air Art Contest
8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Oct. 28
100 E. Valley Street
Any drawing and/or painting media welcome. Artist must bring all supplies including an easel/work surface. Artists may sit anywhere in sight of the market and paint any scene/subject they choose from life. Painting from a photograph is prohibited. Prize will be awarded to winner at 11:30 am.
Downtown Valdosta Farm Days
9 a.m.-12 p.m., Oct. 28
100 E. Valley St.
EBT, Credit and Debit Accepted
Halloween Rock Painting Party
10 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 28
Home of 10,000 Picture Frames
124 N. Patterson St.
All rocks, paints and supplies provided.
Hocus Pocus on the Big Screen
5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Oct. 28
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
$5 admission
Halloween Costume Party
9 p.m.-Midnight, Oct. 28
Red Door Records
The yearly theme is to come dressed as an album cover but all costumes are welcome.
Family Friendly Costume Party
5 p.m.-7 p.m., Oct. 31
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
Nosferatu on the Big Screen
7 p.m.-9 p.m., Oct. 31
Red Door Records
133 N. Patterson St.
More Information: Valdosta Main Street