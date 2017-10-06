Netflix to Raise Prices

Netflix will be raising prices on two of its streaming services, according to Mashable.

The standard $9.99 service will go up to $10.99 and the premium will go from $10.99 to $13.99. The basic $7.99 service will remain the same.

The main difference between the services is that the basic only allows one screen to be streaming at a time while standard allows for two screens and premium allows for four. The basic also does not have HD.

Mashable reports that these price hikes will take place in November and that subscribers will be given 30 days notice before the price hike takes place.

Although the prices are going up, Netflix is still one of the cheaper streaming services.

