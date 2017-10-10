Nashville South Jams Concert Comes to Horse Creek Winery

Berrien County Chamber of Commerce Press Release:

Big Brother’s Boombox featuring Derrick Dove will headline the Nashville South Jams Concert at Horse Creek Winery on October 21st. Big Brother’s Boombox was formed about seven years ago, but has played together in other bands for over 12 years. Big Brothers Boombox is one of South Georgia’s top party bands. Members Derrick Dove (vocals, guitar), Don Hill (bass), Johnathan Thomas (keyboards, vocals), and Jamie Richardson (drums, vocals) play music from the sixties through today’s hits. Big Brother’s Boombox has toured the country and shared the stage with artist Blackberry Smoke, Robert Randolph, Tracey Byrd and Gary Allen.

Nashville South Jams will also feature Tanner Strickland. Strickland was born in Valdosta and raised in Nashville. At a young age, he found that he excelled in both music and sports. After graduating from Berrien High School, Tanner, an all-prep football player, continued his football career for four years at the University of Georgia. These days, Tanner is back to his musical roots touring and playing around the Southeast and currently living in Valdosta. Tanner will open this year’s Nashville South Jams.

One Way Out will also be performing during this year’s concert. One Way Out is a trio of local artist with a long musical resume. Members Jerry Stokes (bass and vocals), Robert Griner (drums) and Loyd Cole (guitar) play rock, blues and contemporary country. One Way Out members have shared the stage with The Pointer Sisters, Thunder Chief, Black Foot, Kenny Way Shepard, The Neville Brothers, and B.B. King.

“The Nashville South Jams event was hugely successful last year,” said Faye Jernigan, Chairwoman, Berrien County Chamber of Commerce. “Rebranding the fall concert to Nashville South Jams, has help put a spotlight on the musical talent in and around Berrien County. We are excited about this year’s lineup of artist.”

Horse Creek Winery will open its gates for the concert at 6:30 pm. Tanner Strickland will kick off the show at 7 pm, followed by One Way Out at 8 pm and Big Brother’s Boombox will take the stage at 9 pm. Reserved seating is available, $300 for a table of 10 (limited availability) and general admission tickets are $15 per person in advance and $20 at the gate the night of the event. Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended. Tickets for the concert are currently on sale at the Berrien County Chamber of Commerce, 201 North Davis Street (inside the Berrien County Administrative Building), Nashville—229-686- 5123 or at Horse Creek Winery, 2873 Highway 76 West, Nashville \–229-686- 5646 or 229-686- WINE.