Murder charges sought against Georgia deputies in stun gun death

By: Associated PressĀ

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Three former sheriff’s deputies in Georgia could face charges in the July stun gun death of a 58-year-old man.

Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Hayward Altman said Friday he will present felony murder and aggravated assault charges to a grand jury on December 19 against former Washington County deputies Henry “Lee” Copeland, Rhett Scott and Michael Howell.

Multiple media outlets report the deputies were fired Thursday. They had been on administration leave with pay pending a probe by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation into the death of Eurie Lee Martin. Martin collapsed after being shocked by the deputies’ stun guns multiple times.

Copeland, Scott and Howell were responding to a call about a suspicious person when they came across Martin. Sheriff Thomas Smith said the deputies didn’t follow correct procedures on use of force.

