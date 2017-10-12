Moody Will Test Alert System Friday Evening

Moody Air Force Base Statement:

The 23d Wing will be testing the base Giant Voice alert system between 6 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday 13 October 2017. This is to test recently repaired hardware to ensure it functions properly. Prior to testing, the following will be announced, “This is a test of the Giant Voice system, the following is only a test.” The test message will be “Exercise Exercise Exercise” – 5-10 second pause – “Lockdown Lockdown Lockdown” followed by a 180 second wavering tone. This test will be conducted at least twice. No action is required by base personnel.