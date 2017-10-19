Moody AFB to Host Thunder Over South Georgia

Moody Air Force Base Press Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host Thunder Over South Georgia Air and Space Expo, October 28 and 29, 2017. This event is free and open to the public and features acts from the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue to the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and will also host more than 15 static displays.

Bags with medical equipment and baby related items, strollers and small purses will be permitted and are subject to search. All other bags, including backpacks, alcoholic beverages and large containers, such as coolers, non-service animals, projectiles, including flying discs, footballs and inflatable balls are prohibited. Also, outside food and drinks (not including water), illegal drugs and paraphernalia, laser pointers, drones, walkie-talkies, HAM radios, scanners, bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades are prohibited. Also, weapons including firearms, sharp objects, knives, explosives, or dangerous objects are prohibited. Full details and information including parking and the schedule of events can be found at http://www.moody.af.mil/Home/Air-and-Space-Expo/.