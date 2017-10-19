Military Father Surprises Daughter with Early Homecoming

Valdosta – Air Force TSgt. Marcus Goodloe surprised his daughter Nevaeh at J.L. Newbern Middle School Thursday afternoon.

Nevaeh, a seventh grader on flag detail, believed she was simply lowering the flag with her fellow flag detail students.

As the students stood at attention, her father Marcus walked up from the parking lot.

Marcus had been deployed for five and a half months and Neveah believed he wouldn’t return home until after Thanksgiving.

School Resource Officer Richard Burkhart, who is former Air Force, originally called Marcus to ask if he’d like to fold a flag with his daughter.

After learning that Marcus was currently deployed, he took it upon himself to set up this reunion.

Marcus and Nevaeh, after sharing a long hug, lowered J.L. Newbern’s flag and folded it together. It was then placed in a glass case reading “Welcome Home Daddy” and presented to Marcus by the school.

