Lowndes Wins An Instant Classic

Valdosta – The Lowndes High Vikings win the region championship and defeat the Colquitt County Packers 51-45 in double overtime.

Lowndes took the first blow of the exciting night. A trick play to Travis Tisdale caught Colquitt County off guard. Lowndes lead 7-0 with a little more than three minutes passed in the first quarter.

The Packers scored two unanswered touchdowns to taka 14-7 lead in the first quarter.

Lowndes came roaring back on the next drive with a touchdown pass from Michael Barrett to Tisdale. With the PAT good, Lowndes tied it at 14.

Colquitt County took advantage of the Vikings sloppy play and scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 35-14 lead.

The Vikings got a little momentum back when they scored a touchdown right before the half. Barrett completed a touchdown pass to Tayvonn Kyle. Colquitt went into the half with a 35-21 lead.

Lowndes came out in the second half with a point to prove that this isn’t the same Lowndes team Colquitt faced last year.

JD Lee scored the first Vikings touchdown in the second half but the PAT was no good. Lowndes chipped into the Packer lead to make it 35-27 in the third quarter.

We had a true South Georgia ball game heading into the fourth quarter. Both Colquitt and Lowndes had field goals early in the fourth quarter to make it 38-30 before the final minutes.

Lowndes drove down the field on the final drive and scored on a Gary Osby touchdown. The following two-point conversion was good to give the game a 38-38 tie heading into overtime.

Colquitt County was on offense first and scored on a touchdown pass over the middle with a successful PAT.

Lowndes got the ball next and scored a touchdown from Osby. The Pat was good. That tied the game 45-45. Heading to the next over time, the Vikings scored on a sweep play from Ghetti Brown. The PAT was no good; making the score 51-45. Colquitt had four plays to win the game. The Viking defense rose up and stopped the Packer offense on four straight plays. Lowndes proved that they would never quit.

This was the first 10-0 regular season since 2008 and first region championship since 2010 for Lowndes. Needless to say, the Vikings needed and wanted this win. Lowndes played a sloppy game but proved this is a different team than they’ve had in the past.

With an off week to end the regular season, Lowndes plans on getting ready for a deep run into the playoffs.

