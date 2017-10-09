Lowndes-Tift Tickets On Sale Tuesday

Viking Touchdown Club Release:

On Friday, October 13 the Vikings will travel to Tifton GA to play Tift County High School in the Region 1-7A opener for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at Brodie Field in Tifton. Brodie Field is located at 790 8th Street West in Tifton, 31794.

Tickets for the Tift County game will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 10. Tickets for this game are $7 each. All seats are general admission.

Tickets may be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building Annex on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are Tuesday – Thursday 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Tickets for the Tift County game will also be on sale at The Mill on Tuesday night. Advance tickets for the Tift County game are $7 each.