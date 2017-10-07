Lowndes Takes Care of Mt. Zion Before Region Play

Valdosta – Lowndes High School Vikings defeats Mt. Zion Bulldogs on a rainy senior night, 68-7.

Before kickoff, parents and fans were looking for cover under the stadium. The game, thankfully, started on time since there was no thunder and lightning.

It took less than a minute into the game for the Vikings to get the high scoring night started. Travis Tisdale scored the first touchdown of the night. The PAT was mishandled and Ashton Musgrove completed a pass to Will Tolbert for the 2-point conversion.

On the following Viking drive, JD Lee ran in a 3-yard touchdown run but the Pat was no good. That put the Vikings up 14-o. Lowndes was forced to punt on their next drive but the snap was too high. Mt. Zion took over and scored a touchdown on the ensuing play, making the score 14-7 Vikings.

It was all Lowndes in the second quarter. JD Lee scored two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. Terrell Belcher got two interceptions. Tisdale scored his second touchdown of the night and Mike Barrett got a rushing touchdown. The Vikings went up 42-7 at the half.

Lowndes’ second and third string got a little playing time in the second half. Austin Robinson returned a pick-six for the Vikings. Joe Almond had two rushing touchdowns and sophomore, Josh Digiamarino, had a rushing touchdown. Vikings won a convincing game, 68-7 to improve to a 7-0 record.

Both Lowndes and Tift County start off region play undefeated at Brodie Field in Tifton on October 13th at 7:30 PM.