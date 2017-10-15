Lowndes Pulls Away From Tift Late

Valdosta – The Lowndes High Vikings defeat the Tift County High Blue Devils 51-38.

Tift Started off a high scoring night with a long touchdown pass to make the score 7-0. Lowndes came right back on their opening drive and scored on a touchdown run from Gary Osby. Tift punted on their next drive and Lowndes came right back with a field goal to take the lead, 10-7.

Bateman came right back with a 60-yard touchdown reception. Tift took the lead 14-10. All of the Blue Devils’ scores came off long passes and runs. Rashod Bateman had multiple receiving touchdowns. Lowndes’ defense could not stop Bateman in the first half.

Travis Tisdale scored the next Viking touchdown to take a Lowndes lead 17-14 with 11:55 left in the second quarter. You could tell this game was going to be a back and forth game all night.

Tift scored on their very next drive to take a 21-17 lead. Tisdale got his second touchdown of the night with 7:13 left in the first half to give the Vikings a 24-21 lead. The Blue Devils headed into the locker room with a 28-24 lead after Bateman scores again on a long touchdown reception. Both offenses looked like they could not be stopped.

Lowndes outscored Tift County 27-10 in the second half with touchdowns from Tisdale, JD Lee and Osby. Fred Stewart put the nail in the coffin with a pick-six with a few minutes left in the fourth quarter to put Lowndes up 51-38.

Lowndes plays at Camden County on October 20th at 7:30 PM.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun