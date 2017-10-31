Lowndes Member Bennett Elected as National FFA Officer; Multiple Wins for FFA Students

Press Release:

INDIANAPOLIS – Ian Bennett, Lowndes High School graduate and FFA member, was elected to serve as the Southern Region Vice President at this past week’s National FFA Convention, which had more than 67,000 in attendance. During his year-long commitment, he will represent the National FFA Organization – which has over 650,000 members – nationally and internationally. After finishing this current semester at the University of Georgia, he will reside in Indianapolis for the remainder of the year of service. He is a junior in agriscience and environmental systems – plant breeding and genetics. He is the son of Dr. Marshall and Mary Beth Bennett.

From Lowndes Schools, 43 total FFA members and family members were in attendance at the National Convention. Many of these other students were involved in national competitions. Lowndes had 2 Agricultural Proficiency winners.

Landon Herring won the Diversified Crop Production Proficiency based on his work at Herring Farms. Herring has worked 6 years in this supervised agricultural experience, growing nine different crops. Courtney Cameron won the Agriscience Research – Plant Systems Proficiency based on her use of the scientific method in using aspirin to control Tobacco Mosaic Virus. TMV is the number one viral crop disease worldwide. Cameron is a freshman and research scholar at the University of Georgia. Also competing in proficiency was Chandler Kudyk in the Agriscience Research – Integrated Systems division.

Lowndes Schools had 10 FFA members win the National Agriscience Fair. They were: Food Systems – Zach Daw, Alexis Herring, and Jaylin Johnson; Environmental Systems – Zach Gay and Cedric Montgomery; Plant Systems – Ty Parks, Dawson Peek, Gabriella Daugherty, Levi Herring, and Shaw Wacter. Also competing in various Agriscience Fair Divisions and placing were: Courtney Cameron, 2nd; Clay Parker, 4th; Emily Stone, 7th; and, Morgan Sysskind and Avery Fletcher, 10th.

Clay Parker served as a Delegate of the Georgia FFA Association to the National Convention. Parker served on committees to help give input on future directions and operations of the National FFA Organization. He also voted on issues from the floor of the Convention.

Several members served as Courtesy Corps. Joe Corbett, Cayden Matthews, Paige Jones, and Katelynn Gay assisted coordinators with the operation of the National Agriscience Fair.