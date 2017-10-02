Lowndes High SAT Scores Above Average

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School’s SAT scores rose above the national average, according to a news release from Lowndes County Schools Director of Public Relations LaVerne Rome.

Official Release:

Lowndes High School’s average SAT score is 1065 which is higher than the state average score. Georgia students recorded a mean total score of 1050 – a mean Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) score of 535, compared to the national mean of 533, and a mean Math score of 515. The average score for all test takers is 1060.

LHS Principal LeAnne McCall stated, “Lowndes High School students continue to outperform their peers across the state. Our mean SAT score on this newly redesigned assessment measure is 15 points above the state mean score. Our performance is a reflection of the dedication of our faculty and staff to ensure LHS students are considered college and career ready. We are certainly pleased with the accomplishments of our students.” Superintendent Wes Taylor is extremely proud of the gains being made and stated, “this is certainly great news.”

Georgia students outperformed the nation in evidence-based reading and writing (ERW) on the SAT, according to results released by the College Board earlier this week. The results also show that a higher percentage of Georgia high school students met the College Board’s College and Career Readiness Benchmark for that subject area.

Significantly more Georgia students take the SAT than the nationwide percentage – with 61% of Georgia graduates in the class of 2017 taking the SAT during high school, compared to 47% of graduates nationally.

2017 SAT results set a new baseline for future year-to-year comparisons and cannot be compared to previous results. Results from earlier reports were based on the old SAT, which was based on a different score scale and different benchmarks. The 2017 results reflect test-takers from the 2017 graduating class who took the new SAT (93% of the cohort). They do not factor in performance on the old SAT.