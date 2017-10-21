Lowndes Handles Camden

Valdosta – Lowndes High Vikings dominate the Camden County Wildcats 52-10.

A week before Lowndes faces Colquitt, the Vikings had to travel to Kingsland to take on the 3-4 Wildcats.

Lowndes started off the high scoring night with a long touchdown run from Travis Tisdale with 11:01 left in the first quarter. On the next two Viking drives, Michael Barrett throws a strike to Tayvonn Kyle; extending the lead to 22-0.

Tisdale scored the next Lowndes touchdown with a failed two-point conversion. The lead became 28-0 Vikings. Camden County got some momentum going on the next drive as they drove down the field and scored on a Wildcat touchdown pass, making the score 28-7.

Barrett and Ashton Musgrove capped off the first half with a touchdown and a PAT to make the score 38-7 at the half.

The second half went by fast with a running clock. Barrett and JD Lee scored another touchdown in the second half to eventually give the Vikings the win 52-10. Lowndes looks every part of the number one team in the state.

The Vikings look to cap off a 10-0 perfect season record and a region championship as they take on the Colquitt County Packers on October 27th at Martin Stadium at 8 PM.

About the Author: Chase Calhoun