Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office to Host Halloween Carnival

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Press Release:

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with other first responders to offer a safe Halloween trick or treating alternative for the children of the community.

This family friendly alternative for Halloween will provide a carnival atmosphere with games, food, a hayride and candy for the children.

Attendees are charged a $1 entrance fee and the proceeds from the event are donated to a local charity. Numerous items will be raffled at the carnival. This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta.

LCSO is currently accepting business sponsorships and prize donations from local businesses for this event.

The carnival will be Saturday, October 28 between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at the Civic Center on West Hill Avenue.

For more information, contact LCSO at (229) 671-2900.