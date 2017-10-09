Lowndes County Grants Birthday Wish

Valdosta – Bentley, son of Stanley and Katie Evans, only wanted a high-five from an officer for his fifth birthday.

What he received instead was a parade of vehicles with sirens blaring and high-fives from 15 members of local law enforcement at his party Saturday.

“Bentley really loves police, firemen, all of them,” Stanley Evans said. “When he sees them, he has to give them a high-five and call them a superhero.”

Lt. Matt Bair found out about Bentley’s birthday through a Facebook post on the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office page and knew just one deputy wouldn’t be enough.

“It was so important to me to take it to the next level,” Bair said.

Lt. Bair presented the idea to his shift and made calls to get a fire truck and a state trooper to attend the party as well. Lowndes County also created a “law enforcement care package” to give to Bentley.

Coming from a law enforcement family, Stanley Evans said that this was a touching experience for his entire family.

About the Author: Desiree Carver Valdosta Today Editor Valdosta Today Editor