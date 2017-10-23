Lowndes-Colquitt Tickets On Sale Monday

Press Release:

On Friday October 27 the Vikings will host Colquitt County Packers in Region 1-AAAAAAA game. This is the final regular season game of the season. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at Martin Stadium.

Advance tickets for this game will go on sale Monday at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. All tickets are $8 each for reserved seats.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building Annex on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.