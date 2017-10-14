Lowndes-Camden Tickets On Sale Monday

Press Release:

On Friday October 20 the Vikings will travel to Kingsland, GA to play the Camden County High School Wildcats in the Region 1-AAAAAAA game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM at Chris Gilman Stadium located at1050 Wildcat Drive in Kingsland, GA.

Advance tickets for this game will go on sale at the Viking Touchdown Club meeting on Monday night. The Touchdown Club meets in the media center of Lowndes High beginning at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $8 each for general admission seating.

Tickets may also be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building Annex on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are Tuesday – Thursday 12:30 PM to 4:30 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM to Noon.

The stadium gates will open at 6:00 PM.