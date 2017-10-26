Local Special Olympics Games Next Week

VLPRA Press Release:

Hundreds of Special Olympians will come to Valdosta to compete in the Fall Special Olympics next week. Special Education students ages 8 to 21 from nine surrounding counties will compete at the events on Tuesday and Thursday in a variety of sports.

On Tuesday, October 31st, students will compete in the Individual Bowling Event. This fun-filled competition will be held at Jac’s Bowling Lanes located at 406 Connell Road Valdosta. Volunteer registration begins at 9:30 AM. The middle school and high school students compete at 10:00 AM. The elementary students compete at 12:30 PM.

On Thursday, November 2nd, students will compete in Individual Basketball Skills and Basketball Team competitions. This exciting competition will be held at the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority’s Administrative Gym located at 1901 North Forrest Street Valdosta. Volunteer registration begins at 9:30 AM. Opening Ceremonies begin at 10:00 am, with competition starting shortly after. Events on both Tuesday and Thursday will end approximately 2:00 pm.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority hosts the fall Special Olympics events each year. VLPRA needs volunteers for both days to facilitate competitions, run extra-curricular games, hand out medals, and serve lunch.

Anyone who wants to volunteer for Tuesday, for Thursday, or for both days should contact VLPRA Therapeutics Supervisor Tammy Crosby at 229-259-3507 or at tcrosby@vlpra.com as soon as possible.