LHS Students take Georgia Bar Exam

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

Members of Lowndes High School’s Mock Trial team Madison Johnson and Alyssa Hewett took the Georgia Student Bar Exam in Atlanta in August. You must make an 80-89 on the 130 question exam followed by a closing argument to be admitted to the Bar. You must make a 90-100 to be admitted with honors. The results are in! Madison Johnson is admitted to the Bar with Honors with a score of 95 and Alyssa Hewett is admitted to the bar with a score of 88.

Madison becomes the first ever admitted from LHS with Honors.

Alyssa joins Emma Emery, Troy Crow and Anna Kate Davis as members of the Bar.

They are preparing at this time to take on Harvard with ten other Mock Trial Students as they participate in the 2017 Angela R. Mathew Harvard Mock Trial High School Seminar Program in November. The competition is at Harvard University in Massachusetts.