LCS Participated in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record

Lowndes County Schools Press Release:

On October 19, 2017, Lowndes County Schools’ kindergarten students participated in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record. Members of the Lowndes County central office staff visited schools and spent time reading to students. This is the 12th anniversary of Jumpstart’s annual campaign, which gathers over 2 million people together around the world to read the same book on the same day. Read for the Record brings much needed attention to inequities in early childhood education, inspires adults to read with children, spurs policymakers and organizations to take action towards transformative change in early education, and puts books in the hands of children across the country.

This year’s campaign book is Quackers written by Liz Wong. The book is about understanding, acceptance, and learning it’s ok to be whoever you want to be.