LAMP to Host Kick Off for National Homeless Awareness Month

LAMP Press Release:

Valdosta- Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, Inc. (LAMP) is kicking off National Homeless Awareness Month beginning on November 1st at noon at the courthouse front lawn.

The organization will be recognized by the city and county for the work that it does to end homelessness in the community and surrounding counties.

On November 10th-11th the organization is hosting Homeless For A Night and looking for churches to serve as host sites from 6 pm to 7 am. Lastly, to conclude the month of giving, LAMP is bringing back its Block Party on Saturday, November 18th at 11 am at the New Horizons Shelter located at 714 Charlton Street.

For more information contact LAMP, Inc at 229-245-7157 or sdenton@lampinc.org if you or your organization is interested in participating or volunteering.