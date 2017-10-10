LAMP Inc. Re-Establishes Annual Block Party for the Community

LAMP Press Release:

VALDOSTA -Lowndes Associated Ministries to People (LAMP) spreading awareness of National Homeless Awareness Month by various initiatives. November 1st at noon, the organization will have the month proclaimed, National Homeless Awareness Month. On November 18th at 11 am the organization will be re-establishing its Block Party at 714 Charlton Street.

The community is invited to come out and enjoy a day of games, vendors, information and most of all some of the greatest performers of Valdosta’s community. This festival, taking place during National Homelessness Awareness Month, will provide insight on homelessness in our very own community. There will be various booths set up providing information about their business and how you can access their services. Booths will include free blood pressure test, representatives from homeless connect, Valdosta school system, and the local fire and police department. They have prepared to hand out information through brochures and business cards. These are just a few you will see set up around our facility.



Charlton Street will be blocked off to ensure the safety of those who will be in attendance. Throughout this event you will experience talented performances from dancers and singers from all over Valdosta. Come out and enjoy a day of information while interacting with the people around us.

For more information please contact Kyndal Anderson at 229-245-7157 or Kendylanderson@lampinc.org.