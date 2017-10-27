Lake Blackshear offers Free Golf to Veterans

Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club is inviting all veterans and active members of the military to play a round of free golf between November 5 – November 10, 2017, at its newly renovated Georgia Veterans Golf Course in Cordele. Reservations for tee times may be made starting November 2.

Georgia Veterans State Park is home to a Military Museum that pays tribute to U.S. veterans from the Revolutionary War through present day. Visitors can learn more about the history of our veterans and see up-close medals, uniforms, artillery, vehicles, aircrafts and more.

The resort is pleased to extend this special Veterans Day offer in observance of those individuals who have served our country. A military-issued i.d. is required when redeeming the offer. Donations will be accepted benefiting Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships and assistance to the spouses and children of those killed or disabled in service.

Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Club also will be hosting its annual Veterans Day Golf Tournament on Saturday, November 11. Donations and proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Folds of Honor Program. For those interested in playing in the tournament or more information, they can call (229) 276-2377 by Sunday, November 5.

Additionally, on Saturday, November 11, all veterans and active military members can play a round of golf for a cart fee of just $18 (carts required) at Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby State Park & Lodge in Fort Gaines, and Wallace Adams Golf Course at Little Ocmulgee State Park & Lodge in Helena.