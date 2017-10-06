Jerry Jones Drive Closing Tuesday and Wednesday

Valdosta – The section of Jerry Jones Drive spanning from Gornto Road to Country Club Drive will be closed Oct. 10-11, according to Valdosta Public Works Director Richard Hardy.

Valdosta’s Arbor Division, Public Works, Traffic Division and Georgia Power will be out on those dates clearing debris, cutting back trees and repairing any remaining storm damage.

The northbound lane of Jerry Jones will be closed 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 10 and the southbound lane will be closed 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 11.

“Alternate routes will be appropriately marked and safety crews will be redirecting traffic,” Hardy said.

