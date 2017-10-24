Jackson County, Fla. Deputies: Man followed child home, tried to lure him into car

By: Amy Robinson | WCTV Eyewitness News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — An 83-year-old Ontario man has been arrested in Jackson County, accused of stalking a 9-year-old boy and trying to lure him into his vehicle.

On Wednesday, Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious incident at a home on Kynesville Highway. The homeowner reported that a man was driving a burgundy car on his property and may have been attempting to lure a 9-year-old child into a vehicle.

An investigation was launched and the homeowner was able to give deputies a detailed description of the vehicle. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper located the burgundy Suzuki sedan a short time later at the interstate exchange south of Cottondale. The tag number and description of the vehicle matched the description given by the homeowner exactly.

The driver was identified as 83-year-old Arthur Williams, of Ontario.

During the investigation, deputies determined Williams was a resident of Canada and had no ties to Jackson County or Florida. During an interview, deputies say Williams could not provide a legitimate reason for being in Jackson County and was being deceptive in his answers about driving on the homeowner’s property.

JCSO says an investigation revealed that Williams had traveled to Jackson County one week prior and had been watching and following the homeowner’s 9-year-old son as he walked home from the bus stop each day.

Deputies say on one occasion, Williams was parked close to the bus stop and tried to get the child to come to his car. Williams also allegedly drove past the homeowner’s residence on several occasions while the child was playing in the yard and waved at him.

On October 18, authorities say the child had not gotten on the bus as usual. Approximately 2 hours later, Williams drove his vehicle onto the property where the child lived, and parked behind the house. The vehicle sat there for approximately 10 minutes before the father noticed and exited the house to see who the person was. Upon seeing him, Williams attempted to drive away, but the father was able to stop him and ask him what he was doing. Williams reportedly asked the father if his child was at home before he left the area.

Following an investigation, Williams was arrested and charged with prowling, trying to entice or lure a child under age 12, trespassing, aggravated stalking and giving false information to law enforcement.

Officials say the investigation into how Williams was able to obtain the child’s address is ongoing. It is believed that this information may have been shared online in a chat or game by the child, who believed he was talking to another child.

Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts is reminding parents to monitor young children’s online activity. JCSO says child and predatory crimes are on the rise and the internet provides criminals an access portal into your home. Residents are reminded to contact local authorities immediately if they observe any suspicious activity.

