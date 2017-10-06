Inmate Death Being Investigated as Apparent Suicide

Georgia Department of Corrections Press Release:

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) is investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison in Valdosta, Ga.

On October 3, at 5:58 p.m., inmate Milton Jones was found unresponsive in his cell. Prison medical staff administered CPR in an attempt to revive him. He was transported to a local area hospital and was pronounced deceased at 6:51 p.m. GDC is conducting an investigation into the death, as standard procedure.

Jones was serving a 21-year sentence for Aggravated Assault and Possession of Firearm during a Crime.