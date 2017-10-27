Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert at Civic Center sells out in minutes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — “Trying to Reason…”, the Florida Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert set to take place next month at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, has officially sold out. The concert will feature Jimmy Buffett, Kenny Chesney, Toby Keith, and The Coral Reefer Band.

Event organizers say tickets sold out completely in just eleven minutes, the quickest sell-out in the Civic Center’s history.

Civic Center General Manager Ron Rideout said, “The support we have received for the Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert throughout the community has been tremendous. We want to thank the individual artists performing for coming together to support all of the communities effected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.”

The November 19th benefit concert was first announced last week.

(WCTV)